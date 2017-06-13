Heat wave official as temps head into the 90s for third straight day

- The heat wave is official as the city reached its third straight day with temperatures in the 90s, prompting a National Weather Advisory and early school dismissal for Philadelphia residents.

A heat advisory was issues for Philadelphia and neighboring counties on Tuesday until 7 p.m.

HEAT ADVISORY this afternoon! It'll feel like 100-degrees. That means we need to take it easy. Details @fox29philly pic.twitter.com/yyiLWpskPs — Sue Serio (@SueSerioFox29) June 13, 2017

Philadelphia and South Jersey areas also face an air quality alert.

By 11 a.m., it reached 100 degrees in Philadelphia.

Tuesday will be the hottest of the hot in this current heat wave. Take care of yourself! https://t.co/IEtqZxAPZs — Sue Serio (@SueSerioFox29) June 12, 2017

Tuesday is expected to reach the mid-90s, most likely breaking a 95 degree record from 1956.

There will be a high of 85 on Wednesday and a chance of shows Friday, Saturday, and possibly Sunday.

Next week is expected to cool down and stay steady in the 80s.

DOWNLOAD: Get the FOX 29 Weather Authority App for the latest weather