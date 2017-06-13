Heat wave official as temps head into the 90s for third straight day

Posted: Jun 13 2017 12:08PM EDT

Updated: Jun 13 2017 12:33PM EDT

PHILADELPHIA(WTXF) - The heat wave is official as the city reached its third straight day with temperatures in the 90s, prompting a National Weather Advisory and early school dismissal for Philadelphia residents. 

A heat advisory was issues for Philadelphia and neighboring counties on Tuesday until 7 p.m. 

Philadelphia and South Jersey areas also face an air quality alert. 

By 11 a.m., it reached 100 degrees in Philadelphia. 

Tuesday is expected to reach the mid-90s, most likely breaking a 95 degree record from 1956.

There will be a high of 85 on Wednesday and a chance of shows Friday, Saturday, and possibly Sunday. 

Next week is expected to cool down and stay steady in the 80s. 

DOWNLOAD: Get the FOX 29 Weather Authority App for the latest weather 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories