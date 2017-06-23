Showers, scattered storms expected Friday; Tropical moisture Saturday

- Be sure to grab your umbrella as you head outside on this muggy Friday, as the area faces a wet morning followed by a chance for some scattered storms in the afternoon.

This weekend may not be much different as moisture from a tropical storm is expected to bring downpours.

Friday, the FOX 29 Weather Authority is tracking showers moving into the area that are expected to bring rain between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Later in the afternoon residents in the north and western parts of the area could see some scattered Thunderstorms between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The rainy trend will likely continue into Saturday morning with a strong possibility of Tropical Downpours as the remnants from a Tropical storm that impacted the Gulf of Mexico earlier this week make their way to the northeast.

Saturday’s rain is expected to be much heavier than Friday’s with potential rainfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. Once the rain tapers off, Saturday should be more pleasant, especially down the shore.

Meanwhile, temperatures will remain in the mid-to-low 80s through the weekend, and move into the low 80s with less humidity as we move into next week.