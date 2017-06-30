Hot, humid Fourth of July weekend on the way

- It’s Friday and everyone’s excited to get the long holiday weekend underway. Luckily, the weather is looking like it will be perfect for outdoor activities at the shore, by the pool and next to the grill!

The start of the weekend looks to be warm with southeasterly winds coming in, keeping it hot and humid. A cold front looks like it should move through the area Sunday, but should give us a break in the humidity more than a break in the head.

Saturday looks like the best day down the shore with a sea breeze keeping things cooler, with a shore highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday looks to be a little warmer with highs in the upper 80s down the shore.

Back in the city, we’re looking at warmer temps with highs right around 90 on both days, and a chance of late storms on Saturday.

The Fourth of July is looking to be hot and humid with a high of 90, so be sure to drink plenty of water if you are out celebrating.

Rip current risk should remain moderate through the weekend, so make sure you’re swimming near a lifeguard if you are heading to the beach.

The UV index will hover around 10, so don’t forget the sunscreen!

Here’s a quick look at the rest of the holiday weekend:

Friday: High of 92 but breezy

Saturday: High of 88 with a chance for a late Thunderstorm

Sunday: Hot and humid with a high of 90

Monday: Hot and humid with a high of 91

Tuesday: Hot and humid holiday with a high of 90!