Walmart donates $2 million to Harvey relief

During a news conference on Thursday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced that Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have pledged to donate $2 million in support of the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.

“Our Texas family of customers and associates are experiencing devastating impact from this storm,” said Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer of Walmart. “We are on the ground to help our friends and neighbors in the Gulf region, and we’ll continue to be in the tough days, weeks, and months ahead.”

“In the midst of the worst storm this region has ever seen, it is wonderful to see corporate partners such as Walmart step up and help Houstonians,” said Mayor Turner. “We are rebuilding and with these funds we will be able to help Houstonians return to normality. I would like to thank Walmart President and CEO, Doug McMillon for his generosity and challenge others to join in this effort.”

Walmart is also launching a customer campaign with the American Red Cross to assist with Hurricane Harvey relief. As part of the campaign, Walmart is matching customer donations two to one with cash and product donations of up to $10 million to support American Red Cross disaster relief.

Walmart will be with mega-shelters first, providing items to meet basic needs, such as water, infant formula, diapers, underwear and personal hygiene products.

Walmart and the Walmart Foundation will also give additional cash and product donations totaling $10 million to support the Salvation Army, Feeding America, Convoy of Hope, Team Rubicon and the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund at the Greater Houston Community Foundation, as well as other organizations assisting food distribution, sheltering and cleanup efforts.



The commitment is an increase from the previously announced $1 million of in-kind donations for immediate relief. In addition, local stores in the Gulf region have provided food, merchandise and other supplies, such as baby formula, batteries and kayaks to first responders, the National Guard, police and fire departments, churches and shelter organizations. Additional relief efforts include:

Shipping more than 1,060 truckloads to the impacted areas, including over 930 truckloads of water. Committing support to the George R. Brown Convention Center sheltering operation in Houston through truckloads of food and water and small comforts like board games, TVs, clothing and every day essentials.

Walmart will continue to deliver water and emergency supplies to the areas in greatest need throughout the region; including cleaning supplies, pet food, batteries, diapers, baby formula, hand sanitizer, first aid supplies, fans, generators, candles, flashlights, propane, rainwear, tarps, gas cans and related items.