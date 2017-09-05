Weather Authority: Tuesday to bring sunshine, evening storms

- Tuesday is looking like another sunny day as kids across the area head back to school, but thunderstorms are expected later in the evening.

Expect a lot of sunshine with a high of 87 degrees.

Tuesday night, that pleasant weather is expected to change into showers and storms, with a system moving in from the west reaching our area around 7 p.m.

The heaviest of the storms are expected during the overnight hours, and rain is expected to linger through the day Wednesday.

The rest of the week will continue September’s cool start with highs in the low to mid-70s.

Wednesday: High of 70, rainy and cooler

Thursday: High of 74, clouds turn to sun

Friday: High of 73, sunny and nice