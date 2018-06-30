City of Philadelphia issues Code Red due to dangerous heat

- The City of Philadelphia has issued a Code Red due to the extremely hot conditions.

During Code Reds and other extreme weather events, the city increases outreach to help keep homeless Philadelphians safe.

Code Reds affect your furry friends as well. All dogs must have shade to protect them from the sun. If you do not provide your dog shade, you could face a fine of $500 or more.

To report dogs left outdoors in extreme heat, contact Philadelphia's Animal Care and Control Team (ACCT) at (267) 385-3800 or file a report online. ACCT also provides free straw for outdoor pet shelters.

To find a cooling center near you, see here.

