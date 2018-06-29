Heat Wave: Friday to kick off first heat wave of 2018

- Are you ready for the heat? The Delaware Valley is facing a likely heat wave this weekend, with temperatures expected to reach 90 degrees over the next several days.

Friday is expected to mark the start with temperatures expected to climb into the low 90s.

Saturday is expected to be even hotter, and a little more humid with plenty of sunshine. We’re looking at a high of 95.

As of Friday morning, Sunday looks like it will bring the most dangerous conditions, as the high of 98 degrees should officially mark our first heat wave of 2018. Sunday is also expected to be the most humid.

If you’re looking for relief in the form of rain, don’t hold your breath! We’re not expecting any rain over the weekend.

Things won’t be cooling off during the week as we get closer to the Fourth of July either. The heat wave could last as long as Thursday with highs in the mid to low 90s Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

For the latest forecasts follow the FOX 29 Weather Authority or download the FOX 29 Weather Authority App.

Hot Weather Safety Tips: