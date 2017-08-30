USCG rescues mother and baby from Harvey flooding

Posted: Aug 30 2017 04:01PM EDT

Updated: Aug 30 2017 04:38PM EDT

HOUSTON, Texas - Harvey’s disastrous impact was demonstrated when a U.S. Coast Guard air crew dramatically rescued a mother and her baby on Wednesday in Houston. The Coast Guard Heartland posted the video on its Twitter account.

Both were simultaneously airlifted from the roof of a home almost fully submerged.  The Coast Guard has rescued more than 3,600 Harvey victims since Sunday.

