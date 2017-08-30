USCG rescues mother and baby from Harvey flooding
HOUSTON, Texas - Harvey’s disastrous impact was demonstrated when a U.S. Coast Guard air crew dramatically rescued a mother and her baby on Wednesday in Houston. The Coast Guard Heartland posted the video on its Twitter account.
@USCG aircrew rescue mother and child from rising flood waters #Harvey #USCG #HurricaneHarvey pic.twitter.com/2hUGA8UaL2— USCG Heartland (@USCGHeartland) August 30, 2017
Both were simultaneously airlifted from the roof of a home almost fully submerged. The Coast Guard has rescued more than 3,600 Harvey victims since Sunday.
A U.S. Coast Guard aircrew rescues Harvey victims from rising flood waters. #Harvey #HurricaneHarvey #USCG pic.twitter.com/44Kf2Gny5E— USCG Heartland (@USCGHeartland) August 30, 2017