J.J. Watt's fundraiser surpasses $10 million goal

- Houston Texans’ star J.J. Watt’s Harvey relief fundraiser has now surpassed his new latest $10 million goal.

Watt’s began his fundraiser on Sunday evening in hopes of raising just $200,000. Over the course of the week, the fund continued to grow, as the flood waters in southern Texas rose, and more and more people were impacted.

By Wednesday night, Watt had reached a new goal of $6 million, and decided to up the ante, setting the newest goal at $10 million. With the help of generous folks around the country and stars like Ellen DeGeneres donating $1 million, Watt is now nearing that $10 million goal.

Nearly 100,000 people have contributed to Watt’s campaign since Sunday. Several celebrities and fellow professional athletes have pledged their support to his fund, donating thousands to his cause.

$10 MILLION!!!



Absolutely incredible.



The most difficult times bring out the best in humanity. https://t.co/SR6DmnNbyM pic.twitter.com/0H8jHcZCQc — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 31, 2017

Earlier in the week, Watt was vocal about his desire for proceeds from the Cowboys-Texans preseason game would go to Harvey recovery efforts. Watt’s wish was eventually granted, but the game was later canceled by the NFL.

The Texans and owner Bob McNair donated $1 million to the United Way of Greater Houston Flood Relief Fund. The NFL Foundation said it would match the $1 million donation, and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his family pledged to match all funds donated to the American Red Cross in support of Harvey flood relief up to $1 million.

Houston is supposed to open the regular season Sept. 10 at home against Jacksonville.

