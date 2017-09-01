Horses rescued from Beaumont home in dramatic video

- An intense horse rescue situation was caught on camera as two animals were rescued from a home in Beaumont.

Two horses were stranded near a home that had been battered by Harvey.

One of the horses was able to swim to nearby rescue boats, while the other was a little more spooked and began thrashing about in the neck-high water.

Luckily, one of the rescuers in the boat manages to help the animal, leading it by rope to higher ground.

Harvey dumped a record 30 inches of rain on the golden triangle.