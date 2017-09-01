Here's what Harvey looks like from space

- Ever wonder what Hurricane Harvey looks like from above? Here are some cool videos for you to geek out over that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has tweeted out. App users click here.

Here you can see Harvey moving northeastward in this 3-day water vapor loop.

Watch as moisture from #Harvey moves northeastward in this 3-day water vapor loop from GOES East & West! See more @ https://t.co/mbgRYot60A pic.twitter.com/a31FYDWJ5R — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) September 1, 2017

Don't forget about Irma. She's currently posing a problem in the Atlantic.

GOES East captured this infrared loop of Hurricane #Irma, now about 840 mi. WNW of the Cabo Verde Islands. Info @ https://t.co/2NU0HTOsyU pic.twitter.com/Xsv6arSk5u — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) September 1, 2017

Lightning strike! These are actually strikes happening during Harvy.

#GOES16 captured this geocolor imagery of Tropical Storm #Harvey moving farther inland on 8/30. Latest forecast @ https://t.co/cSGOfrM0lG pic.twitter.com/wzy7wyFRVF — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) August 30, 2017

#GOES16 spied Trop. Storm Irma in the eastern Atlantic today. Irma could become a hurricane on Friday. More info @ https://t.co/cSGOfrM0lG pic.twitter.com/zY6TFpmyqd — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) August 30, 2017