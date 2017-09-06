Tropical Storms Katia and Jose projected to avoid U.S.

- Tropical Storm Katia formed Wednesday morning in the Gulf of Mexico off Mexico's coast.

The National Hurricane Center reports it is expected to remain offshore of Mexico through Friday morning before turning southwest.

Tropical Storm Jose is out in the Atlantic Ocean, behind Hurricane Irma, and is expected to become a hurricane by Wednesday night.

FOX 13's meteorologist Dave Osterberg said both tropical storms are not expected to effect the United States, with Katia projected to head back toward Mexico later this week and Jose expected to turn north and stay in the Atlantic Ocean.

For the latest, track all storms at myfoxhurricane.com.