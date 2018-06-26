Weather Authority: Beautiful Tuesday ahead of heat wave

Related Headlines DOWNLOAD: Get the FOX 29 Weather Authority App

- The Philadelphia region is slated for a beautiful Tuesday, with partly cloudy skies and a high of 80 degrees.

Wednesday will see more overcast skies and a possible stray shower before the region embarks on its first heat wave of the summer.

Temperatures are expected to climb to the 90s by the end of the week, bringing the three H's into the forecast: Hot, hazy and humid.

Download the FOX 29 Weather Authority App to keep up with the latest forecast.

---

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 62 High: 80

WEDNESDAY: Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low: 70 High: 78

THURSDAY: Morning showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70 High: 87

FRIDAY: Sunny. Low: 68 High: 90

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny. Low: 72 High: 95