Weather Authority: Cloudy, late showers possible ahead of heat wave

- The Philadelphia region is slated for a comfortable and cloudy Wednesday, with a high of 75 degrees.

The cool weather stands in dark contrast to the forthcoming heatwave expected to hit the region.

Temperatures are expected to climb to the 90s by the end of the week, bringing the three H's into the forecast: Hot, hazy and humid.

---

WEDNESDAY: Generally cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low: 70 High: 78

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low: 71 High: 88

FRIDAY: Abundant sunshine. Low: 71 High: 92

SATURDAY: Times of sun and clouds. Low: 72 High: 94

SUNDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Low: 73 High: 95