The Philadelphia area is slated for a cool and cloudy Wednesday, with the possibility of a stray shower.

- The Philadelphia area is slated for a cool and cloudy Wednesday, with the possibility of a stray shower.

Cloudy skies and easterly winds will keep temperatures on the chillier side. Temperatures will barely reach 60 degrees.

By Thursday, however, temperatures will soar to the low-80s.

Big Difference! Cloudy skies and easterly winds will keep us quite cool today. Yesterday's high was 76-degrees. Today, we'll barely make it to 60. And the roller coaster ride continues. Tomorrow's high is expected to be in the lower 80s! pic.twitter.com/SiA8aq1C5L — Sue Serio (@SueSerioFox29) May 1, 2019

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to remain in the forecast through Sunday.

WEDNESDAY: Generally cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High: 60 Low: 56

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High: 84 Low: 55

FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms late. High: 79 Low: 62

SATURDAY: Showers. High: 78 Low: 58

SUNDAY: Cloudy, periods of rain. High: 64 Low: 51