- The Philadelphia area is slated for an overcast Wednesday with temperatures in the low 40s.

Thursday is expected to see some sunshine, along with a few afternoon clouds. Temperatures, meanwhile, are expected to remain in the low to mid-40s over the next several days.

Precipitation returns to our forecast this weekend, with morning showers expected Saturday and a chance of afternoon showers on Saturday.

There are several chances that rain could turn to snow in our region during that time.

WEDNESDAY: Overcast. Low: 33 High: 41

THURSDAY: Sunshine and clouds mixed. Low: 28 High: 41

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Low: 36 High: 42

SATURDAY: Morning showers. Low: 32 High: 47

SUNDAY: Chance of afternoon showers. Low: 26 High: 49