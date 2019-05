The Philadelphia area is slated for a cool and cloudy Sunday with periods of rain. The Philadelphia area is slated for a cool and cloudy Sunday with periods of rain.

- The Philadelphia area is slated for a cool and cloudy Sunday with periods of rain.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for parts of the region through 4 p.m.

Temperatures will reach a high of 60 degrees.

#FlashFloodWatch in effect Saturday 8pm until Sunday 4pm. Tune in to @FOX29philly now pic.twitter.com/RsGrXowDFr — Jeff Robbins FOX 29 (@JeffFOX29) May 4, 2019

The forecast should stay relatively dry from Monday through Thursday.

-----

SUNDAY: Periods of rain. Rainfall near a half an inch. High: 60 Low: 53

MONDAY: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High: 73 Low: 54

TUESDAY: More sun than clouds. High: 80 Low: 56

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 68 Low: 53

THURSDAY: A few morning showers. High: 61 Low: 60