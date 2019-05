Related Headlines DOWNLOAD: Get the FOX 29 Weather Authority App

- The Philadelphia area is slated for cooler and cloudy Wednesday, with the chance of a stray shower.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 68 degrees.

The forecast should stay dry until Mother's Day on Sunday, when it is expected to rain.

Rainy Start! Bus Stop Buddy has the umbrella at the ready. Many of us have seen downpours already. For some, no rain at all. Showers could pop up at any time today, as a cold front stalls in the area. More forecast details #fox29goodday @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/miVOPb2pgt — Sue Serio (@SueSerioFox29) May 8, 2019

For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

DOWNLOAD NOW: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

-----

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies. High: 68 Low: 58

THURSDAY: Cloudy. High: 61 Low: 68

FRIDAY: Cloudy. High: 74 Low: 59

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 69 Low: 53

SUNDAY: Rain. High: 55 Low: 53