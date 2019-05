- Temperatures are cooling off across the Delaware Valley as we head into the weekend with an unsettled forecast.

Expect to see some sun Friday with high temperatures in low 70s and a chance of some showers and storms this afternoon and into this evening.

Unfortunately, the threat of rain will not be going away as we get into the weekend.

Showers could put a damper on your Saturday morning, but we should see sun later in the day with temperatures expected to reach the upper 70s.

Sunday is when we can expect to see the most rain, with a 90% chance of showers. Those showers should begin in the morning, but scattered showers could linger throughout the day.

Temperatures will really cool off Sunday with all of that rain. High temperatures should only reach the mid-60s.