Weather Authority: Excessive heat, humidity continues Monday

- The Philadelphia region is slated for another dangerously hot day Monday with lots of sunshine and near record high temperatures.

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for Monday due to a prolonged period of severely hot temperatures. A Code Red also remains in effect for Philadelphia.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the upper 90s for the next several days, calling the three H's into the forecast: Hot, hazy and humid.

Relief will come by Friday, with a high of 86 degrees expected.

MONDAY: Sunny. Low: 75 High: 97

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low: 77 High: 95

WEDNESDAY: More clouds than sun. Low: 75 High: 93

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 75 High: 92

FRIDAY: Thunderstorms. Low: 75 High: 86