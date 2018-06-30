Weather Authority: Hot and humid Saturday

Related Headlines DOWNLOAD: Get the FOX 29 Weather Authority App

- The Philadelphia region is slated for a hot and humid Saturday with partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will rise Sunday, reaching a dreaded 100 degrees.

You know its trouble when they start turning counties PINK! See you on @FOX29philly NOW-9AM pic.twitter.com/iMGdU32qnh — Mike Masco (@MikeMasco) June 30, 2018

HIGH HEAT RIDGE STRETCHES OVER 1500MILES!!



Pretty impressive to see how this heat ridge is clearing out the ENTIRE eastern USA. See you at 7am on @FOX29philly with hottest temps in 5+ years!@LaurenDawnFox29 pic.twitter.com/8FrLzqaX6w — Mike Masco (@MikeMasco) June 30, 2018

Temperatures are expected to remain in the upper 90s during a heat wave that could extend well into next week, bringing the three H's into the forecast: Hot, hazy and humid.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot. Low: 73 High: 96

SUNDAY: Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low: 75 High: 99