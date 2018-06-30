Weather Authority: Hot and humid Saturday

Posted: Jun 30 2018 08:42AM EDT

Video Posted: Jun 30 2018 08:40AM EDT

PHILADELPHIA (WTXF) - The Philadelphia region is slated for a hot and humid Saturday with partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will rise Sunday, reaching a dreaded 100 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the upper 90s during a heat wave that could extend well into next week, bringing the three H's into the forecast: Hot, hazy and humid.

Download the FOX 29 Weather Authority App to keep up with the latest forecast.

---

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot. Low: 73 High: 96

SUNDAY: Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low: 75 High: 99

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories