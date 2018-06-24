Weather Authority: Hot and humid Sunday

Related Headlines DOWNLOAD: Get the FOX 29 Weather Authority App

- The Philadelphia region is slated for a hot and humid Sunday, with temperatures climbing to the upper 80s.

Morning fog will give way to sunny skies. As dewpoints climb, expect humidity to creep in.

A dry and comfortable Monday will kick off next week. Temperatures are expected to remain in the 80s and 90s through next weekend.

---

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low: 67 High: 88

MONDAY: Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. Low: 61 High: 82

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 63 High: 79

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Low: 71 High: 80

THURSDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Low: 71 High: 87

FRIDAY: Abundant sunshine. Low: 73 High: 90