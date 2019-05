Related Headlines DOWNLOAD: Get the FOX 29 Weather Authority App

- The Philadelphia area is slated for a mix of sun and clouds Monday amid rising temperatures.

Temperatures will reach a high of 72 degrees.

A weak system could also bring in a stray shower Monday. Otherwise, the area is expected to dry out after a super soaker Sunday.

Improving! After yesterday's super soaker, we'll slowly dry out this morning, welcome the return of sunshine, and see temps rise into the lower 70s. A weak system could bring a stray shower. But all in all, a pretty nice weather day. More @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/f4dggXZ08P — Sue Serio (@SueSerioFox29) May 6, 2019

The forecast should stay relatively dry from Monday through Thursday. Precipitation is expected to return to the forecast Friday.

MONDAY: A mix of clouds and sun. High: 72 Low: 55

TUESDAY: A few clouds early, otherwise mostly sunny. High: 79 Low: 57

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy. High: 68 Low: 53

THURSDAY: Cloudy. High: 66 Low: 60

FRIDAY: Thunderstorms. High: 74 Low: 56