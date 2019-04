Related Headlines DOWNLOAD: Get the FOX 29 Weather Authority App

- The Philadelphia area is slated for a warm and cloudy Tuesday following a relatively chilly Monday.

Fog and drizzle will kick off the day Tuesday. The chance of a stray shower is also possible.

Sunshine will peek through eventually, taking us into the mid-70s.

Clouds, fog, and drizzle to start today. Sunshine peeks through eventually, and takes us into the mid 70s. What a difference a day makes: Remember, we had frost advisories on Monday morning! pic.twitter.com/CdVN5N6GYw — Sue Serio (@SueSerioFox29) April 30, 2019

Temperatures are expected to drop to the low 60s by Wednesday to accompany some cloud coverage and spotty showers.

By Thursday and Friday, temperatures will soar into the mid-80s.

For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

DOWNLOAD NOW: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

-----

TUESDAY: More clouds than sun, chance of showers. High: 76 Low: 53

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, chance of showers. High: 60 Low: 55

THURSDAY: Showers, warmer. Mostly cloudy. High: 86 Low: 59

FRIDAY: Scattered thunderstorms. High: 81 Low: 63

SATURDAY: Sunny to partly cloudy. High: 74 Low: 59