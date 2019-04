The Philadelphia area is slated for a cool and sunny Monday to kick off the week. The Philadelphia area is slated for a cool and sunny Monday to kick off the week.

- The Philadelphia area is slated for a cool and sunny Monday to kick off the week with a high of 63 degrees.

The threat of rain looms large over the week, with a chance of showers Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain is expected Thursday, and thunderstorms are expected Friday.

Temperatures will bounce between the mid-60s to the upper-70s throughout the week.

MONDAY: Sunny to partly cloudy. High: 63 Low: 51

TUESDAY: More clouds than sun, chance of showers. High: 78 Low: 53

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, chance of showers. High: 62 Low: 56

THURSDAY: Showers, warmer. Mostly cloudy. High: 82 Low: 58

FRIDAY: Scattered thunderstorms. High: 77 Low: 59