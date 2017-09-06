Weather Authority: Rain to continue on and off Wednesday

- While the southern part of the country has their eyes on Hurricane Irma, our area is dealing with some rain of our own Wednesday.

Wednesday was off to a wet start for most of the area with rain and scattered thunderstorms impacting the area and the morning commute.

Showers and scattered storms are expected to continue on and off through the day.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the 60s and 70s through the day, and more of the same can be expected through the rest of the week.

Wednesday: Showers and storms; High of 70

Thursday: Morning showers and afternoon sun; High of 73

Friday: Sunny and nice; High of 74

Saturday: Sunny and cooler; High of 71

Sunday: Sunny and nice; High of 73