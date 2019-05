- The FOX 29 Weather Authority is tracking a number of systems that could bring rain to the area Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday is looking like it will be the driest day this weekend with some scattered showers impacting the area during the day.

Come Saturday evening, we’ll have our eye on a system that could bring heavy rain and potentially some thunderstorms to the Delaware Valley.

Before then, expect cloudy skies and mild temperatures in the low 70s.

Sunday is when we’re expecting to see the most rain. Parts of the Delaware Valley could see an inch or more by the time the day is through. Expect the steadiest of those showers to come early in the day.

Cloudy skies and cooler temperatures will be accompanying the showers Sunday with highs in the mid-60s.