div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title">
<div class="asset-content">
<div class="journal-content-article"> null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- article>
<section id="story404941249" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="404941249" data-article-version="1.0">Weather Authority: Saturday brings clouds, cooler temps, chance of showers</h1>
</header> fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox29.com/weather/weather-authority-saturday-brings-clouds-cooler-temps-chance-of-showers" data-title="Weather Authority: Saturday brings clouds, cooler temps, chance of showers" addthis:url="http://www.fox29.com/weather/weather-authority-saturday-brings-clouds-cooler-temps-chance-of-showers" addthis:title="Weather Authority: Saturday brings clouds, cooler temps, chance of showers"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-404941249");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_404941249_404940251_181561"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WTXF"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_404941249_404940251_181561";this.videosJson='[{"id":"404940251","video":"560518","title":"Weather%20Authority%3A%20Saturday%20morning%20update","caption":"FOX%2029%27s%20Jeff%20Robbins%20has%20your%20weekend%20forecast%21","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox29.com%2Fmedia.fox29.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F04%2FWeather_Authority__Saturday_morning_upda_0_7218891_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtxf.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F04%2FWeather_Authority__Saturday_morning_update_560518_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1651581118%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D_X2u36aYSTHrPg6w-bN38SMTC0g","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtxf/weather&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox29.com%2Fweather%2Fweather-authority-saturday-brings-clouds-cooler-temps-chance-of-showers"}},"createDate":"May 04 2019 08:32AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WTXF"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_404941249_404940251_181561",video:"560518",poster:"https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/04/Weather_Authority__Saturday_morning_upda_0_7218891_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"FOX%252029%2527s%2520Jeff%2520Robbins%2520has%2520your%2520weekend%2520forecast%2521",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtxf.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/04/Weather_Authority__Saturday_morning_update_560518_1800.mp4?Expires=1651581118&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=_X2u36aYSTHrPg6w-bN38SMTC0g",eventLabel:"Weather%20Authority%3A%20Saturday%20morning%20update-404940251",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtxf/weather&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox29.com%2Fweather%2Fweather-authority-saturday-brings-clouds-cooler-temps-chance-of-showers"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta">
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 04 2019 08:44AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-404941249"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 04 2019 08:32AM EDT<span></p>
</div>
</div> data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/04/Weather_Authority__Saturday_morning_upda_0_7218891_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/04/Weather_Authority__Saturday_morning_upda_0_7218891_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/04/Weather_Authority__Saturday_morning_upda_0_7218891_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/04/Weather_Authority__Saturday_morning_upda_0_7218891_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/04/Weather_Authority__Saturday_morning_upda_0_7218891_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-404941249-404940236" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/04/Weather_Authority__Saturday_morning_upda_0_7218891_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/04/Weather_Authority__Saturday_morning_upda_0_7218891_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/04/Weather_Authority__Saturday_morning_upda_0_7218891_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/04/Weather_Authority__Saturday_morning_upda_0_7218891_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/04/Weather_Authority__Saturday_morning_upda_0_7218891_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-404941249" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>PHILADELPHIA (FOX 29)</strong> - The FOX 29 Weather Authority is tracking a number of systems that could bring rain to the area Saturday and Sunday.</p> <p>Saturday is looking like it will be the driest day this weekend with some scattered showers impacting the area during the day.</p> <p>Come Saturday evening, we’ll have our eye on a system that could bring heavy rain and potentially some thunderstorms to the Delaware Valley.</p> <p><a href="http://fox29.com/weatherapp" target="_blank"><strong>DOWNLOAD: Get the FOX 29 Weather Authority App</strong></a></p> <p>Before then, expect cloudy skies and mild temperatures in the low 70s.</p> <p>Sunday is when we’re expecting to see the most rain. Parts of the Delaware Valley could see an inch or more by the time the day is through. Temperatures will barely reach 60 degrees.</p><p>By Thursday, however, temperatures will soar to the low-80s.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/weather-authority-mix-of-sun-and-clouds-tuesday-with-warmer-temps" title="Weather Authority: Mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with warmer temps" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/30/Weather_Authority__7_Day_Forecast_0_7186880_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/30/Weather_Authority__7_Day_Forecast_0_7186880_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/30/Weather_Authority__7_Day_Forecast_0_7186880_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/30/Weather_Authority__7_Day_Forecast_0_7186880_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/30/Weather_Authority__7_Day_Forecast_0_7186880_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 29's Sue Serio delivers your 7-day forecast." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Weather Authority: Mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with warmer temps</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 29 staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Apr 30 2019 06:58AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Philadelphia area is slated for a warm and cloudy Tuesday following a relatively chilly Monday.</p><p>Fog and drizzle will kick off the day Tuesday. The chance of a stray shower is also possible.</p><p>Sunshine will peek through eventually, taking us into the mid-70s.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3425_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3425"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401096_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/rainy-weather-to-create-imperfect-conditions-for-broad-street-run"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/05/08/broad_street_run_01_050718_1525795154926_5478870_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo courtesy of Philadelphia Parks & Recreation Department" title="broad_street_run_01_050718_1525795154926.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Rainy weather to create imperfect conditions for Broad Street Run</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/weather/weather-authority-saturday-brings-clouds-cooler-temps-chance-of-showers"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/04/Weather_Authority__Saturday_morning_upda_0_7218891_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Weather_Authority__Saturday_morning_upda_0_20190504123200"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Weather Authority: Saturday brings clouds, cooler temps, chance of showers</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/police-man-claiming-to-be-rideshare-driver-assaults-woman-near-university-of-delaware"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/04/GMC-PU-1_1557000082345_7219416_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Police believe the suspect was driving a silver GMC pick-up truck at the time of the assault" title="FakeUber.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: Man claiming to be rideshare driver assaults woman near University of Delaware</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/police-wrong-way-driver-killed-in-i-95-crash-2-others-hurt"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/04/I95_1556969918639_7218877_ver1.0_320_180.PNG');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="PennDOT" title="I95_wrong way driver.PNG"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Wrong-way driver killed in I-95 crash, 2 others hurt</h3> </li> </ul> </div> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);c("#taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div id="taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"></div> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-rr2",container:"taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails",placement:"Article - RR Thumbnails - New",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7018_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_7018"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401096_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link" href="http://www.fox29.com/good-day/404782107-video" ></a> <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/03/Jenn_Fred_gets_ready_for_the_Kentucky_De_0_7216494_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/03/Jenn_Fred_gets_ready_for_the_Kentucky_De_0_7216494_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/03/Jenn_Fred_gets_ready_for_the_Kentucky_De_0_7216494_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/03/Jenn_Fred_gets_ready_for_the_Kentucky_De_0_7216494_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/03/Jenn_Fred_gets_ready_for_the_Kentucky_De_0_7216494_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Good Day gets Debry ready at Thorncroft Equestrian Center</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="http://www.fox29.com/good-day/404771398-video" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/03/Your_Health__Man_suffers_stroke_after_cr_0_7216312_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/03/Your_Health__Man_suffers_stroke_after_cr_0_7216312_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/03/Your_Health__Man_suffers_stroke_after_cr_0_7216312_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/03/Your_Health__Man_suffers_stroke_after_cr_0_7216312_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/03/Your_Health__Man_suffers_stroke_after_cr_0_7216312_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Your Health: Man suffers stroke after cracking neck</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/rainy-weather-to-create-imperfect-conditions-for-broad-street-run" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/05/08/broad_street_run_01_050718_1525795154926_5478870_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/05/08/broad_street_run_01_050718_1525795154926_5478870_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/05/08/broad_street_run_01_050718_1525795154926_5478870_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/05/08/broad_street_run_01_050718_1525795154926_5478870_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/05/08/broad_street_run_01_050718_1525795154926_5478870_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;Philadelphia&#x20;Parks&#x20;&#x26;amp&#x3b;&#x20;Recreation&#x20;Department" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rainy weather to create imperfect conditions for Broad Street Run</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/police-concealed-carry-citizen-opens-fire-on-fleeing-shoplifter-s-getaway-car-at-concord-mall" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Concealed carry citizen opens fire on fleeing shoplifter's getaway car at Concord Mall</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/nyc-mayor-says-he-ll-decide-this-month-on-presidential-run" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/01/16/mayor_bill_de_blasio_generic_02_ed_reed_1547663961365_6635007_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/01/16/mayor_bill_de_blasio_generic_02_ed_reed_1547663961365_6635007_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/01/16/mayor_bill_de_blasio_generic_02_ed_reed_1547663961365_6635007_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/01/16/mayor_bill_de_blasio_generic_02_ed_reed_1547663961365_6635007_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/01/16/mayor_bill_de_blasio_generic_02_ed_reed_1547663961365_6635007_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="New&#x20;York&#x20;City&#x20;Mayor&#x20;Bill&#x20;de&#x20;Blasio&#x20;&#x28;Ed&#x20;Reed&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x2f;&#x20;Mayoral&#x20;Photo&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>NYC mayor says he'll decide this month on presidential run</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox29.com/local-news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div 