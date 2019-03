- The FOX 29 Weather Authority team is keeping their eye on a system that could create for a snowy and messy Friday morning commute.

FOX 29’s Sue Serio is expecting Winter Weather Advisories to go into effect before the end of the day Thursday.

The system that’s expected to bring the snow should move in shortly after midnight. Some areas could see light accumulations of 1-2 inches, which could leave roadways wet and slick.

The snow should taper off by about 10 a.m. in northern parts of the area. Snow could change over to rain more towards the south.

Things will eventually warm up slightly on Friday with a high of 40 degrees and the sun expected to come out.

Saturday could also bring some early morning precipitation before getting cloudy later in the day. Sunday will keep up with the patter of moisture with rain expected to fall late in the day.