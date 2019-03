Related Headlines DOWNLOAD: Get the FOX 29 Weather Authority App

- The Philadelphia area is slated for a sunny and breezy Tuesday with temperatures in the low 40s.

Early clouds will give way to a mostly sunny afternoon after dangerous winds tore through the region on Monday.

Rain and snow showers are expected to return to the forecast by Friday.

------

TUESDAY: Cloudy early, becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Low: 27 High: 42

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Low: 23 High: 40

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 31 High: 35

FRIDAY: Rain and snow showers. Low: 36 High: 40

SATURDAY: Morning showers. Low: 26 High: 49