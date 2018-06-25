Weather Authority: Sunny, comfortable Monday
PHILADELPHIA (WTXF) - The Philadelphia region is slated for a sunny Monday, with lower humidity that what the area experienced over the weekend.
A dry and comfortable forecast kicks off the week. Monday is expected to top out at 83 degrees.
Make sure you’ve got your 🕶 close today, because it’s going to be a sunny one! @BobKellyFOX29 @MikeMasco pic.twitter.com/fKa6EgrLEE— FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) June 25, 2018
NOW THIS IS A FORECAST WE CAN ALL GET BEHIND!— Mike Masco (@MikeMasco) June 25, 2018
Great weather week ahead... BUT talking some late week heat. See you on TV NOW- 9AM @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/2SjBPXffgr
Temperatures are expected to climb steadily throughout the week, reaching 90 degrees by Friday.
MONDAY: Sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 60 High: 83
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 63 High: 80
WEDNESDAY: Showers possible in the afternoon. Low: 70 High: 79
THURSDAY: Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Low: 68 High: 84
FRIDAY: Plenty of sun. Low: 70 High: 90