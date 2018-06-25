Weather Authority: Sunny, comfortable Monday

Posted: Jun 25 2018 07:18AM EDT

Video Posted: Jun 25 2018 07:09AM EDT

PHILADELPHIA (WTXF) - The Philadelphia region is slated for a sunny Monday, with lower humidity that what the area experienced over the weekend.

A dry and comfortable forecast kicks off the week. Monday is expected to top out at 83 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to climb steadily throughout the week, reaching 90 degrees by Friday.

MONDAY: Sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 60 High: 83

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 63 High: 80

WEDNESDAY: Showers possible in the afternoon. Low: 70 High: 79

THURSDAY: Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Low: 68 High: 84

FRIDAY: Plenty of sun. Low: 70 High: 90

