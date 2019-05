Related Headlines DOWNLOAD: Get the FOX 29 Weather Authority App

- The Philadelphia area is slated for a sunny Tuesday amid rising temperatures, which will reach a high of nearly 80 degrees.

A shower is possible early, but the forecast should stay relatively dry from through Thursday. Precipitation is expected to return to the forecast Friday.

Temperatures will remain in the high 60s and low 70s.

For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

DOWNLOAD NOW: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

-----

TUESDAY: Sunny, warmer temps. A shower is possible early. High: 78 Low: 58

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 68 Low: 55

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 71 Low: 61

FRIDAY: Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High: 74 Low: 59

SATURDAY: Cloudy. High: 67 Low: 54