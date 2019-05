Related Headlines DOWNLOAD: Get the FOX 29 Weather Authority App

- The Philadelphia area is slated for a warm and pleasant Wednesday following a damp and dreary start to the week.

Temperatures will reach a high of 72 degrees amid sunshine and a few afternoon clouds.

Drying Out! At least for a day. Expect lots of sunshine, especially this morning. We're off to another chilly start, with temps mostly in the forties. But later, we soar into the super seventies.

Temperatures will remain in the mid- to upper-70s for the remainder of the week.

Rain will make a comeback Sunday, with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. High: 72 Low: 55

THURSDAY: Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. High: 74 Low: 58

FRIDAY: Cloudy. High: 79 Low: 62

SATURDAY: More clouds than sun. High: 78 Low: 59

SUNDAY: Afternoon thunderstorms. High: 79 Low: 61