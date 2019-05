Related Headlines DOWNLOAD: Get the FOX 29 Weather Authority App

- The Philadelphia area is slated for another warm day Monday with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s.

"When a cold front comes through later on, heat and humidity in place means we could see thunderstorms, not unlike last night." said FOX 29's Sue Serio.

Heating Up! Today will be the warmest of the year so far, with temps climbing into the upper 80s. When a cold front comes through later on, heat and humidity in place means we could see thunderstorms, not unlike last night. Keep your cool!!! pic.twitter.com/5hHQaSAHgR — Sue Serio (@SueSerioFox29) May 20, 2019

A mix of clouds, sunshine and temperatures in the 70s and 80s are expected for the remainder of the week.

MONDAY: Sun and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High: 88 Low: 56

TUESDAY: Sunshine and clouds mixed. High: 73 Low: 53

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 76 Low: 58

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 80 Low: 66

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 81 Low: 59