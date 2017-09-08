Weather Authority: Weekend full of sun, cooler temps ahead
PHILADELPHIA (WTXF) - The Philadelphia area is looking forward to a delightful weekend of weather as cooler temps hang around with plenty of sunshine.
Friday is expected to be a repeat of Thursday with plenty of sun and temps hovering in the mid to low 70s.
Saturday and Sunday will bring two more doses of sun and cooler temps with highs in the mid to low 70s, and no rain in the forecast until late next week when we start seeing remnants of Irma.
Get outside this weekend, and download the FOX 29 Weather Authority App to keep up with the latest forecast.
Thursday: Morning showers and afternoon sun; High of 74
Friday: Sunny and nice; High of 74
Saturday: Sunny and cooler; High of 72
Sunday: Sunny and nice; High of 73
Monday: Sunny and nice, High of 75
Tuesday: Sun and clouds, Hugh of 74