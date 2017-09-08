Weather Authority: Weekend full of sun, cooler temps ahead

Related Headlines DOWNLOAD: Get the FOX 29 Weather Authority App

- The Philadelphia area is looking forward to a delightful weekend of weather as cooler temps hang around with plenty of sunshine.

Friday is expected to be a repeat of Thursday with plenty of sun and temps hovering in the mid to low 70s.

Saturday and Sunday will bring two more doses of sun and cooler temps with highs in the mid to low 70s, and no rain in the forecast until late next week when we start seeing remnants of Irma.

Get outside this weekend

Thursday: Morning showers and afternoon sun; High of 74

Friday: Sunny and nice; High of 74

Saturday: Sunny and cooler; High of 72

Sunday: Sunny and nice; High of 73

Monday: Sunny and nice, High of 75

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, Hugh of 74