Alex Holley shares garlic sweet potato recipe on Good Day Philadelphia

While stuck under the stay-at-home order, some have tried new recipes to encourage quarantine cooking. Friday on Good Day Philadelphia, Alex shared a recipe for garlic and butter smashed sweet potatoes with parmesan cheese.

Ingredients for garlic butter smashed sweet potatoes:

4 medium sweet potatoes (or 3 large sweet potatoes)*

A light spray of olive oil

3 tablespoons melted butter

4 cloves garlic , crushed

1 tablespoon fresh chopped parsley

Kosher Salt and Black Pepper to taste

2 tablespoons Parmesan Cheese

Instructions:

Pre-heat your oven to broil (or grill) settings to high heat. Trim off the ends of the sweet potatoes. Cut each sweet potato into quarters (or 1 1/2 - inch pieces).

Boil Method:

Place sweet potatoes in a large pot of salted water. Bring to the boil; cook, covered for 20 -25 minutes or until just fork-tender. Drain well.

Smash:

Lightly grease a large baking sheet or tray with cooking oil spray. Arrange sweet potatoes onto the sheet and use a fork to LIGHTLY flatten each piece (they will be soft, so try not to press too hard or they will end up breaking and mashed).

Mix together the butter, garlic and parsley. Pour the mixture over each sweet potato. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and lightly spray with olive oil spray.

Broil (or grill) until they are golden and crispy (about 15 minutes). Remove from oven, sprinkle over the parmesan cheese and return to the oven until the cheese is melted.

To serve, season with a little extra salt and parsley, and serve immediately.