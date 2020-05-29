Expand / Collapse search

Alex Holley shares sweet potato recipe on Good Day Philadelphia

By
Published 
Good Day
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Alex shares her garlic butter smashed sweet potatoes with parmesan recipe

Alex is in the kitchen whipping up a family recipe.

While stuck under the stay-at-home order, some have tried new recipes to encourage quarantine cooking. Friday on Good Day Philadelphia, Alex shared a recipe for garlic and butter smashed sweet potatoes with parmesan cheese.

Ingredients for garlic butter smashed sweet potatoes:

  • 4 medium sweet potatoes (or 3 large sweet potatoes)*
  • A light spray of olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons melted butter
  • 4 cloves garlic , crushed
  • 1 tablespoon fresh chopped parsley
  • Kosher Salt and Black Pepper to taste
  • 2 tablespoons Parmesan Cheese
  • Pre-heat your oven to broil (or grill) settings to high heat. Trim off the ends of the sweet potatoes. Cut each sweet potato into quarters (or 1 1/2 - inch pieces).