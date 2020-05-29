Alex Holley shares sweet potato recipe on Good Day Philadelphia

While stuck under the stay-at-home order, some have tried new recipes to encourage quarantine cooking. Friday on Good Day Philadelphia, Alex shared a recipe for garlic and butter smashed sweet potatoes with parmesan cheese.

Ingredients for garlic butter smashed sweet potatoes:

4 medium sweet potatoes (or 3 large sweet potatoes)*

A light spray of olive oil

3 tablespoons melted butter

4 cloves garlic , crushed

1 tablespoon fresh chopped parsley

Kosher Salt and Black Pepper to taste

2 tablespoons Parmesan Cheese