Alex Holley shares sweet potato recipe on Good Day Philadelphia
While stuck under the stay-at-home order, some have tried new recipes to encourage quarantine cooking. Friday on Good Day Philadelphia, Alex shared a recipe for garlic and butter smashed sweet potatoes with parmesan cheese.
Ingredients for garlic butter smashed sweet potatoes:
- 4 medium sweet potatoes (or 3 large sweet potatoes)*
- A light spray of olive oil
- 3 tablespoons melted butter
- 4 cloves garlic , crushed
- 1 tablespoon fresh chopped parsley
- Kosher Salt and Black Pepper to taste
- 2 tablespoons Parmesan Cheese
- Pre-heat your oven to broil (or grill) settings to high heat. Trim off the ends of the sweet potatoes. Cut each sweet potato into quarters (or 1 1/2 - inch pieces).