1 critical after double shooting in Chester, officials say
CHESTER, Pa. - One man is in critical condition after a double shooting in Chester Sunday afternoon.
Officials say police responded to West 9th and Edwards Streets on a report of a shooting.
Police arrived to find a car crashed at a building next to the intersection. The back window of the vehicle was shot out.
A second vehicle at the location took several bullets.
A witness stated he was sitting in his vehicle at the light, next to the victim’s vehicle. The witness stated a car then sped up to the light and proceeded to shoot into the vehicle, which caused the vehicle to crash.
The witness said a passenger in his vehicle was struck by a stray bullet.
Officials in Chester say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Chester Police at 610-447-7931.
