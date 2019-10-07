1 dead, 1 critical in East Germantown shooting; nearby school on lockdown

article

Police are investigating following a fatal double shooting that occurred in East Germantown early Monday afternoon.

The incident took place shortly after 12:30 p.m. on the 6200 block of Magnolia Street.

Police said two male victims suffered gunshot wounds to the head, killing one and critically wounding the other.

Roosevelt Elementary School, on nearby East Washington Lane, has been placed on lockdown.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.