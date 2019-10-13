1 dead, 1 critical in Southwest Philadelphia apartment building fire

One man is dead and another remains critical condition following a fire at a Soutwest Philadelphia apartment building Sunday morning, fire officals say.

The blaze errupted on the 6500 block of Woodland Avenue at 6 a.m.

Officials say the victim was transported to Penn Presbyterian Hospital.

FOX 29's Dave Kinchen reports 8 residents have been displaced by the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 29 for the latest updates.