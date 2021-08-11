Expand / Collapse search
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting outside Olney bar

Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

A man is dead, while three others are injured after a shooting on Rising Sun Avenue in Olney.

OLNEY - One man is dead while three others were injured after a shooting outside of a bar in Olney Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred on the 5500 block of Rising Sun Avenue Wednesday, just before 10 p.m., according to police officials.

An unidentified man was found by responding officers with multiple gunshot wounds in the torso. He was rushed by police to Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

A 27-year-old man was shot twice. He was also taken by police to Einstein and placed in critical condition.

The two other victims, a 27-year-old man and a 28-year-old man, were each shot one time. They are recovering at Einstein.

Officials are investigating a motive for the gunfire. No weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

