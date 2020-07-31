1 dead, 4 injured after car hits tree and skids down embankment in Southwest Philadelphia

article

Authorities say one person is dead and four others are injured after a car crashed into a tree and went down an embankment Thursday night in Southwest Philadelphia.

The fatal accident reportedly happened on Cobbs Creek Parkway near Island Avenue sometime around 9:30 p.m.

According to police, a car traveling with five people inside crashed into a tree, continued down an embankment and overturned.

Investigators did not say what caused the vehicle to crash, but confirmed that only one car was involved.

