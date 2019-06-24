1 dead, 4 injured in South Philadelphia shooting and stabbing

Police say one person has died and four people were injured during a shooting and stabbing on the 2100 block on Bailey Terrace in South Philadelphia.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

According to police, a 42-year-old woman was shot in the neck and was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. A 51-year-old woman was shot in the thigh. She is listed in critical condition. A 59-year-old man was shot in the hip and is listed in stable condition.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident inside a home that spilled into the street. According to investigators, two people were stabbed during the incident. The two people that were stabbed showed up at HUP. Police say one of the stabbing victims is believed to be the shooter.

Police remain on the scene investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.