1 dead, 4 wounded in overnight gun violence across Philadelphia

Authorities say a 22-year-old man was shot to death while sitting inside a car early Saturday morning in Frankford.

The deadly shooting happened on the 1100 block of Orthodox Street just before 8 a.m.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, sustained several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene. Police have not announced any arrests and investigators do not know what sparked the gunfire.

The fatal shooting in Frankford was just one of several shootings that occurred overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

Police say a man was critically wounded during a double shooting in Kensington. Officers responded to the 3100 block of E Street just after 1 a.m. for reports of gunfire.

The victim, who police say is in his 20s, sustained a gunshot wound to the torso and was placed in critical condition at Temple Hospital. A second victim, a 39-year-old man, was also taken to Temple Hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm and is stable.

Police are also investigating overnight shootings in Southwest Philadelphia and Olney that left two people wounded. Authorities say the victims in both shootings were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

