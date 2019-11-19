1 dead, 5 hospitalized following night of gun violence across Philadelphia

Philadelphia police say several people were shot and one was killed following a night of widespread gun violence across the city Tuesday night.

Gunfire erupted on the 4400 block of North 17th Street in the city's Logan section. Investigators say a 24-year-old man was shot once in the chest and died at Temple University Hospital. Two other men were shot and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

A second shooting happened on the 5500 block of Regent Street in Kingsessing. According to police, a 30-year-old man was shot once in the chest. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition. So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

A third shooting was reported on the 7100 block of Crittenden Street. Investigators say a 20-year-old man was shot once in the chest while sitting in a vehicle. He was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition.

Police say a fourth shooting happened on the 6100 block of Castor Avenue in the city's Frankford neighborhood. Police say a 20-year-old man was shot once in the head. He was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.