1 dead, 5 injured in Trenton shooting

Police are investigating a shooting in Trenton that left one man dead and five people injured overnight.

The shooting occurred on the 100 block of Walnut Avenue.

The incident comes off the heels of another shooting in Trenton that left 10 people injured on Saturday night.

Friends of the victim say he was 19 years old.

No further details have been released at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.