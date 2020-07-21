1 dead after car fire on I-95; Southbound lanes shut down at Vine Street Expressway

One man has died after a minivan burst into flames following a crash on I-95 in Philadelphia Tuesday morning.

Pennsylvania State Police say the minivan was involved in a collision with another vehicle before it burst into flames around 4:30 a.m.

After putting out the fire, authorities say they found a deceased man inside the vehicle.

The deadly crash prompted authorities to shut down the highway at the Vine Street Expressway exit as authorities investigated the crash.

Two other people involved in the crash were unharmed, according to state police.

Advertisement

All traffic was diverted onto the Vine Street Expressway with delays beginning back at Bridge Street.

Bob Kelly reports delays of more than an hour as a result of the fire and closure.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP