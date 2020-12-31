1 dead after car flips on roof in Pocono Township, causes gas leak

article

A woman is dead after police say she and three other people, including a 2-year-old girl, were inside a car that flipped on its roof and cratered a roadway Christmas Day in Pocono Township.

According to police, 33-year-old Ana Abreu died after being pulled from an overturned Ford Explorer on Lower Swiftwater Road around 1:30 a.m. Officers also pulled 33-year-old Luis Mercado and a 2-year-old girl from the car, they were uninjured.

A 49-year-old passenger, identified by police as Jobanni Peralta, was able to pull himself from the wreckage.

Emergency crews report that the crash caused significant damage to the road and propane gas pipe underneath the asphalt. Utility crews were quickly able to shut off the gas line and fix the damage.

Authorities have not said what caused the car to crash and flip over. No other vehicles or injuries were reported.

