1 injured, 3 displaced in Delaware City house fire

Officials say one person was hurt and several others were displaced after a fire tore through a home in Delaware City early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the 100 block of Clinton Avenue just after 2 a.m. and found the home's front porch engulfed in flames. The fire reportedly stretched to include the second floor.

Firefighters rescued one person from inside the home. The individual's condition is unknown at this time.

The Red Cross was contacted to help three adults who were displaced by the fire.

No word on what sparked the inferno.

