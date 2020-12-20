1 killed, 2 injured in Northeast Philadelphia crash

article

Police say one person has died and two others were injured following a crash in Northeast Philadelphia.

It happened on the 12700 block of Knights Road around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to police, a 2007 Chrysler was traveling southbound on Knights Road and the driver lost control of the vehicle, hitting Korean BBQ.

Police say a 26-year-old male was transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was later identified as John Cybulski.

Two men, ages 21 and 22, are listed in critical condition.

It's unclear at this time who was the driver. The investigation is ongoing.