1 killed, at least a dozen injured in Thursday shootings across Philadelphia, police say

Authorities say one person was killed and at least a dozen others were injured in shootings across Philadelphia on Thursday.

Six of the shootings happened within an hour span on Thursday afternoon, according to police. Starting around 2 p.m., officers in different parts of the city responded to a pair of double shootings and a triple shooting.

Police said a young man was fatally shot in the head on the 400 block of Maton Street in South Philadelphia. Investigators did not identify the victim, but estimated him to be in his 20s.

A woman was also injured by gunfire in Kensington and an 18-year-old man suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the knee, police said.

Perhaps the most chaotic shooting unfolded on the 3400 block of Braddock Street in Kensington around 5:30 p.m. Police say an apparent drive-by shooting erupted into a gunfight between seven or eight shooters.

A car involved in the shooting crashed into a parked car and two people fled the scene. Another driver caught in the crossfire was startled by the gunfire and also crashed his car, police said.

Authorities said a 22-year-old man was shot twice and driven to Temple University Hospital in critical but stable condition. Philadelphia Police Captain John Walker told reporters that the injured man was one of three suspected shooters caught by responding officers.

Investigators said several guns were found at the scene of the broad daylight shooting, including an assault rifle that was tossed underneath a car.

The violence in Philadelphia continued overnight as a man and woman suffered non-fatal gunshot wounds during a shooting in Philadelphia's Lawncrest section, according to police.

According to the latest data from the Philadelphia Police Department, there have been 132 homicides in the city this year.

